Spotify partners with Saregama to strengthen its music library in India

tech

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:57 IST

Spotify has struck a deal with Indian record label Saregama that enables the Swedish music streaming company to add more songs to its catalogue in India.

The deal enables Spotify subscribers to listen to over 100,000 tracks from across genres such as Indian classical, devotional and Carnatic among others. In addition to this, subscribers also get access to the songs by artists such as Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman among others.

“With the full Saregama catalogue available on Spotify India, our users will not only find their favourite retro music across local languages, but also be able to discover more old-school songs through Spotify’’s locally curated playlists - both editorial and algorithmic”, Paul Smith, Director of Global Licensing, Spotify, said in a statement to IANS.

“Saregama holds the largest library of films and non-film songs in over 25 languages ranging from old classics to new age music. We are sure, listeners would be really happy with this addition,” said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India.

It is worth noting that the deal comes shortly after the music streaming giant resolved its year-old dispute with Warner Music Group giving Indian users access to a wider catalogue of songs. “Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets,” the company had said in a statement at the time.