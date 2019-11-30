e-paper
Spotify Premium annual subscription available at 50% off in India

Spotify Premium’s annual subscription plan is available at 50% off for a limited time. Here’s how you can get it.

tech Updated: Nov 30, 2019 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Spotify Premium annual subscription India.
Spotify Premium annual subscription India.(Pixabay)
         

Spotify India is offering a limited time discount for its yearly subscription plan. Spotify Premium annual plan can now be availed at 50% off for users in India.

Spotify Premium annual plan is priced at Rs 1,189 but with the discount users can get it for Rs 699. This offer is available only till December 31. This is a pretty sweet deal for users who are interested in getting a Spotify Premium subscription. This offer is open to new and existing Spotify Premium users as well. Those who are already on a Spotify Premium plan will have to subscribe again to avail the offer.

Spotify’s annual subscription offer is however not applicable for family plan users and those who have registered to Spotify via a third party reseller.

To get the Spotify Premium subscription users will have to first create an account on the platform. Once this is done users can head to the Spotify website on desktop. Spotify doesn’t support premium subscriptions on the app. The Spotify offer will be available under the plans section and users can tap on it to make the payment. Spotify accepts credit/debit cards and UPI payment as well.

In addition to the annual plan, Spotify offers multiple subscription plans starting at Rs 119 monthly. The streaming service also offers top-up plans starting at Rs 13 per day. It recently launched family plan in India with a 3-month free trial which is limited to first time users. Spotify’s family plan is priced at Rs 179 per month and it supports up to six members per family.

