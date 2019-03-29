Spotify rolls out Premium Duo for ‘couples under one roof’

Spotify has introduced a new subscription model for two individuals who are sharing the same space and now want to share their music. Called Premium Duo, the subscription costs€12.49 per month.

Premium Duo is currently available only in five markets including Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland, and Poland, The Verge reported. There’s no word on when and if Spotify plans to expand this feature to other markets.According to a description on the official Spotify website, Premium Duo allows two people to have their separate accounts with a single subscription. There are no ads either.

If you are already a Spotify Premium user, switching to Duo will keep your music, playlists, and recommendations intact. There’s also a ‘Duo Mix’ feature which is an exclusive playlist that is updated based on the music you both like. Duo Mix playlist will be automatically created when users join Premium Duo and songs will be added after two weeks of listening. It can be found in Home under ‘Made For You’ section.

Duo Mix on the mobile app also comes with ‘chill’ mode for easy listening and ‘upbeat’ for a playlist with increased tempo.

To get Premium Duo, sign in with your existing account and invite your partner over email or WhatsApp, once they accept the invitation and confirm the address, you both will be able to enjoy the service.

