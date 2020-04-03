Spotify’s Follow Feed feature will help you discover music by your favourite artists

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:44 IST

Music streaming company Spotify has started rolling out a new feature to its platform that would allow users to keep a track of new releases by their favourite artists with ease.

The company is rolling out the Follow Feed feature to its mobile and desktop-based platforms that would enable users to keep a track of the new albums and music tracks released by their favourite artists or in other words, artists that they follow.

This feature was first discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse engineers apps to highlight their upcoming features. The screenshot of the feature shared by Wong shows that the Follow Feed subsection of the music streaming platform has “new releases from the artists that you follow and more.”

Tweeted 32 days before public testing / rollouthttps://t.co/WLvb5D4QW8 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 1, 2020

Now a report by the XDA Developers says that the company has started rolling out this feature to its users and that it should be available to all the users in the coming days. As per their report, the feature is available as a part of Spotify version 8.5.51.941.

Separately, the company has also rolled out an update on its iOS-based app that would allow users to use Siri voice commands to play songs on the Apple Watch. Apple Watch users with devices running on watchOS 6 or higher can say “Hey Siri, play music on Spotify” to play music via the app on their smartwatches.