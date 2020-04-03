e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Spotify’s Follow Feed feature will help you discover music by your favourite artists

Spotify’s Follow Feed feature will help you discover music by your favourite artists

The company is rolling out the Follow Feed feature to its mobile and desktop-based platforms that would enable users to keep a track of the new albums and music tracks released by their favourite artists or in other words, artists that they follow.

tech Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
This feature is available as a part of Spotify version 8.5.51.941.
This feature is available as a part of Spotify version 8.5.51.941.(Live Mint)
         

Music streaming company Spotify has started rolling out a new feature to its platform that would allow users to keep a track of new releases by their favourite artists with ease.

The company is rolling out the Follow Feed feature to its mobile and desktop-based platforms that would enable users to keep a track of the new albums and music tracks released by their favourite artists or in other words, artists that they follow.

This feature was first discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse engineers apps to highlight their upcoming features. The screenshot of the feature shared by Wong shows that the Follow Feed subsection of the music streaming platform has “new releases from the artists that you follow and more.”

 

Now a report by the XDA Developers says that the company has started rolling out this feature to its users and that it should be available to all the users in the coming days. As per their report, the feature is available as a part of Spotify version 8.5.51.941.

Separately, the company has also rolled out an update on its iOS-based app that would allow users to use Siri voice commands to play songs on the Apple Watch. Apple Watch users with devices running on watchOS 6 or higher can say “Hey Siri, play music on Spotify” to play music via the app on their smartwatches.

tags
top news
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech