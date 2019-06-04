Spotify’s UK music culture Head quits, could join Apple

Music streaming giant Spotify’s UK Head of music culture and editorial Austin Daboh, resigned from his position after two years of joining the Swedish company, Music Business Worldwide reported on Monday.

A recent job listing on Apple’s site mentioned a Head of Editorial, UK and Ireland position within its music team and speculations suggest that Daboh left the company to join Apple Music.

Daboh joined Spotify in 2016 as Senior Editor for shows and editorial, moving over from the music team at BBC Radio 1Xtra.

He was promoted to the position he resigned from last year to capitalise on his unrivalled relationships with influential artists, managers and record labels.

During his tenure at the company, Daboh launched and developed hip-hop and R&B-leaning playlist brands at Spotify. In addition, he oversees key playlist brands such as Hot Hits UK and New Music Friday.

If Deboh does make a shift to Apple, he would be reunited with his mentor and former boss, George Ergatoudis while they worked at BBC, the report added.

Earlier last year, Ergatoudis joined as Apple Music’s UK Head. As of now, there has not been any official announcement from Daboh or Spotify on the former’s exit.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 12:55 IST