Spotify testing ‘Social Listening’, lets multiple users create playlists

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is testing a new feature called “Social Listening” that would let multiple users add songs and make playlists in real time.

“Spotify is working on ‘Social Listening’, letting friends to control music together with their own devices. Scan Spotify Code or open link for it to begin,” famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Friday.

The screenshots Wong tweeted, hidden in the Android version of Spotify, shows the screen set-up ready to let users scan each other’s codes or share a link to create a shared queue.

For example, I'm listening Spotify right now. Feel free to introduce me new music: https://t.co/f59D0sis7Y pic.twitter.com/nPOlcPwQdG — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 31, 2019

“We’re always testing new products and experiences, but have no further news to share at this time,” TechCrunch quoted Spotify as saying.

For now, the feature is being internally tested by Spotify employees. It remains unclear if the feature would roll out to its over 100 million users worldwide.

Earlier in February, Spotify launched its services in India with premium subscriptions costing Rs 119 per month.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 16:49 IST