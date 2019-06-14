Spotify updates app with simpler library, new tab for podcasts

Spotify rolled out a new update which brings changes to the UI of the app. This redesign is visible only to paid subscribers of Spotify.

Spotify users can download the latest update through Google Play Store and App Store. The new changes on Spotify show a much simpler and organised ‘Your Library’. Spotify has also added a new section for podcasts in Your Library. ‘Liked Songs’ are also categorised under a playlist now.

The new Your Library tab now features ‘Music’ and ‘Podcasts’. The first section under Music is playlists, Spotify’s primary feature. One can simply swipe left to go to Artists and Albums. Artists followed on Spotify will be listed under the Artists section. Saved albums will appear under the Albums section. To download the entire album one can toggle on the download option.

Spotify’s new library. ( Spotify )

The podcasts section features ‘Episodes’, ‘Downloads’ and ‘Shows’. The Episodes tab will show new episodes of podcasts. Here, users will also be able to resume paused podcasts. One can add podcasts to the Downloads section by tapping on the down arrow button. The last tab will list podcasts the user follows and also update them with new episodes.

The new update shows Spotify’s emphasis on podcasts. The music streaming service recently scored a deal with the Obamas for exclusive podcasts. Spotify and Higher Ground entered into a multi-year partnership under which a series of exclusive podcasts will be produced. Spotify users globally will have access to the Obamas’ podcasts.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 13:36 IST