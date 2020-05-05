e-paper
Home / Tech / Sriram Venkataraman appointed as Flipkart, Myntra CFO

Sriram Venkataraman appointed as Flipkart, Myntra CFO

Venkataraman will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, along with the task of corporate development at Flipkart.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 14:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Venkataraman will report to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President and CFO, Walmart International.
Venkataraman will report to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President and CFO, Walmart International.(REUTERS)
         

Ecommerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced it has appointed Sriram Venkataraman as chief financial officer (CFO) of Flipkart Commerce (Flipkart and Myntra) with immediate effect.

Venkataraman will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, along with the task of corporate development at Flipkart.

Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart Group CFO since September 2018, has decided to return to the US to pursue a career opportunity outside the Walmart Group, the company said in a statement.

“Sriram has consistently demonstrated his expertise managing several diverse functions at Flipkart and is well poised to take on the responsibilities as Flipkart Commerce CFO. I wish both Emily and Sriram the best for their future endeavours,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Venkataraman will report to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President and CFO, Walmart International.

In 2018, Flipkart’s CFO Venkataraman took additional charge as COO, filling a role that remained vacant for nearly a year-and-a-half. He was responsible for Ekart (logistics vertical), the marketplace and the retail vertical.

According to the e-tailer, Dawn Marie Ptak, Vice President and Group Controller continues to be responsible for the Group controllership and the divisional controllership functions for Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe reporting to the International Controller in Walmart International.

