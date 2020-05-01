e-paper
Stadia Controller can now capture screenshots, clips on Android

Until now, to grab a screen when playing on mobile, one had to use your phone’s screenshot shortcut.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 15:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Captured screenshots and clips will be stored automatically on users Stadia account.
Google has rolled out a new update which will let the Stadia Controller ‘capture’ screenshots and video clips on Android.

“While you play a game on Stadia, you can keep track of your favourite moments by capturing screenshots and video clips using the Stadia Controller or a computer keyboard. You can view, manage, and download these captures at stadia.com or in the Stadia app,” the company said in a statement.

Captured screenshots and clips will be stored automatically on users Stadia account. With a Stadia Pro subscription, one can store up to 500 clips and unlimited screenshots. Without a subscription, a user can store up to 100 clips and unlimited screenshots.

Google has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the first OnePlus phones compatible with Stadia, joining a catalog of devices from Google, Samsung, Asus, and Razer.

Recently, Google introduced the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on its subscription-based game service Stadia.

The game will be free for Stadia Pro members and will include the new Cold Front season pass.

The base PUBG game on Stadia can be purchased for $29.99, while the new Pioneer Edition is available for $39.99.

--IANS

wh/rs/

