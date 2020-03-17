Staying in due to coronavirus? Top apps you can use to order medical supplies for home

tech

Hopefully, you are being responsible and not stepping out of your house at a time like this when coronavirus is spreading rapidly. Social distancing is the best thing you can practice right now, however, there are always important things like groceries and medicines you might need on a daily basis for which you may need to step out.

Much like your daily groceries, medical supplies can also be delivered through apps. But, when you are purchasing medicines from apps you have to keep a few things in mind. For starters, you should only buy medicines from online pharmacies that require a valid prescription from a doctor or another licensed health care professional. Also, make sure you check the registration number of the online pharmacy and cross-check it with the website of the regulatory body. If all these checks come back clean, go ahead, make those bookings.

To help you, here are 5 apps which you can download on both Android and iOS devices for your medical needs:

Practo

Practo, which originally came as domain for doctor appointment, bookings and reviews, has now also launched an online medicine app which delivers in across 100 cities in India, including Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Lucknow etc.

As per the brand, users can order from over 40,000 medicines using the app. All that the person needs to do is upload a photo of their prescription. The company has a tie up with local pharmacies that help in ensuring that the deliveries are done on time.

1mg

1mg app not only lets one purchase medicine online but also gives access to related information like the dosage, side effects, among other things. What comes as one of the major benefits of this app is that the person concerned can enter the name of the medicine and can find the cheaper alternative of the same compound.

The app also offers health tips based on the medicines that are ordered. The app has a tie up with local pharmacies to ensure there is no delay in delivery. Currently the company delivers in cities including, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Delhi, Agra, Bhopal and Indore.

HeyCare

HeyCare is not just a medicine delivery app but is a wholesome healthcare app, which can provide complete healthcare and medical services including setting up appointments for lab tests, vaccination and pill reminders among other things.

The interface of the app is user friendly, but what comes as a huge benefit for users based out of Delhi NCR is that it can deliver medicines in 48 hours. It takes a period of 3-5 days for the medicines to reach your doorstep in the other 20 cities where the app delivers medications.

PharmEasy

PharmEasy is an online subscription medicine portal in India. The app allows you to order medicines and healthcare products and also has the feature to book health tests for you at your residence as per the person concerned convenience. The medicines ordered through the app can be home-delivered within 24-48 hours.

BrownPacket

This is probably the fastest delivery medicine app. BrownPacket claims to deliver the medicine between 2 to 48 hours. All that the user needs to do is upload their prescription and provide details of the address they want the medicine to get delivered to. The brand has partnered with local pharmacies for swift deliveries in Patna, Bengaluru and Delhi.