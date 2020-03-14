Staying in? Here are the best games you can play on iOS

tech

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 20:33 IST

One cannot deny the fact that gaming on mobile phones have made their own niche market which has seen a rise in popularity over the last few years. For gaming enthusiasts who use iOS devices, there are a huge variety of games that are available on the App Store.

However, the struggle to find a good game in the games library is a task in itself, and to make that easy, here’s a look at five games which you will enjoy playing on iPhone:

Retro Highway

This is a game for you if you are sucker for virtual racing. The interface is such that it has a nostalgia-triggering pixel-art style which gives it a classic touch. There are a variety of challenges to complete, and scoreboards so that you can compete with friends or other gamers. Players can collect over 10 types of bikes and customize them with power-ups.

Fortnite

The game which has third-person shooter with base-building elements is not only intriguing but also has interesting elements like intuitive combat, cartoony graphics among others. The game is primarily free but if the gamer wants to add certain cosmetic items they will have to pay for it.

Gods of Boom

Even though the name of the game may raise a few eyebrows, it is a must have if you love first-person shooter mode interactive virtual experiences. This is a multiplayer shooter game in which one can take part in battles from a variety of maps available in 3D version. There are provisions to upgrade and customize your character and with updates changes are rolled out as well.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends is a racing game which lets you choose your vehicle from as many as 60 options. This is pretty much like a classic racing game, wherein you can swipe to take different routes through each race, tap-and-hold to drift around corners, build up speed boost meters etc.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is basically the multiplayer version of the original Call of Duty game. With this version the gamer can take on the opposing team first-person shootouts across multiplayer maps from the original game. One can unlock new weapons, loadouts, outfits etc and use them to defeat the enemy. What comes as a bonus in the mobile version is the fact that the mobile controls are more intuitive than PC or a console.