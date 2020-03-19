Steam is letting you download and play demo games it was going to launch at GDC for a limited time

Mar 19, 2020

This year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) was postponed by organisers to summer 2020 (hopefully) after many of the biggest companies in the video game industry including the likes of Facebook’s Oculus, Sony withdrew from the event citing concerns about COVID-19.

While Facebook has decided to host an online event to announce the new Oculus VR titles, online gaming gaming platform Steam has decided to go ahead and let users download and play game demos for a limited time under its Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition.

Besides demos there are highlighted games from the Indie MEGABOOTH, The MIX, Day of the Devs and WINGS etc that you can download and play from now till March 23 (till PDT 10AM).

The Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition features dozens of demos available to download and play, as well as other highlighted games from the Indie MEGABOOTH, The MIX, Day of the Devs and WINGS.



A quick glance at the site shows games like Cloudpunk, Sons of Ra, Superliminal, We Are The Caretakers etc from the Indie Megabooth; Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates and Pushy and Pully in Blockland from the Wings Fund; Heavenly Bodies, Carrion and Chicory: A Colorful Tale from the Day of the Devs and a whole bunch of games under MIX demos.

Steam was probably going to launch or announce some of these games at GDC this year and this is their way of letting users know what is coming up. However, there is no news about whether GDC’s summer plans will follow through yet.

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference. We fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer,” the GDC organisers had written in a post on the event website.