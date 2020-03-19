e-paper
Steam is letting you download and play demo games it was going to launch at GDC for a limited time

After GDC 2020 got postponed, Steam has decided to allow users to download and play game demos for a limited time.

tech Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Steam users can play demos of games that were supposed to be unveiled at GDC.
Steam users can play demos of games that were supposed to be unveiled at GDC.(Steam)
         

This year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) was postponed by organisers to summer 2020 (hopefully) after many of the biggest companies in the video game industry including the likes of Facebook’s Oculus, Sony withdrew from the event citing concerns about COVID-19.

While Facebook has decided to host an online event to announce the new Oculus VR titles, online gaming gaming platform Steam has decided to go ahead and let users download and play game demos for a limited time under its Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition.

Besides demos there are highlighted games from the Indie MEGABOOTH, The MIX, Day of the Devs and WINGS etc that you can download and play from now till March 23 (till PDT 10AM).

 

A quick glance at the site shows games like Cloudpunk, Sons of Ra, Superliminal, We Are The Caretakers etc from the Indie Megabooth; Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates and Pushy and Pully in Blockland from the Wings Fund; Heavenly Bodies, Carrion and Chicory: A Colorful Tale from the Day of the Devs and a whole bunch of games under MIX demos.

Steam was probably going to launch or announce some of these games at GDC this year and this is their way of letting users know what is coming up. However, there is no news about whether GDC’s summer plans will follow through yet.

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference. We fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer,” the GDC organisers had written in a post on the event website.

No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Pak experts suggest quarantining entire country as Covid-19 cases spike
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
