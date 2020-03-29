e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Stop sending memes with heavy videos, Russian telecoms firm pleads

Stop sending memes with heavy videos, Russian telecoms firm pleads

Russian telcos called on the citizens to “refrain from sending around funny but ‘heavy’ videos via messengers to dozens of contacts,” straining the telecoms infrastructure.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Telecom networks around the world are witnessing an increase in traffic load as people stay in amid the Covid-19 lockdown.
Telecom networks around the world are witnessing an increase in traffic load as people stay in amid the Covid-19 lockdown.(Pixabay)
         

Russia’s biggest telecoms provider on Friday pleaded with clients to stop sending coronavirus memes and viral videos, as networks began to overload as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Memes and keeping in good spirits are important, but it is important to be responsible about using content online,” MTS president Alexei Kornya said in aBut he called on Russians to “refrain from sending around funny but ‘heavy’ videos via messengers to dozens of contacts,” straining the telecoms infrastructure statement on the company’s website.

“I’m not saying you should stop watching films online or participate in video conferences for work,” he said.

MTS has 80 million clients in Russia and has seen a “considerable increase in the load on the network,” mostly in large cities, particularly Moscow, Kornya said.

Russia has not ordered a mandatory lockdown, but many companies switched to telecommuting earlier this month to lower the risk of coronavirus infection.

The internet has exploded with coronavirus-related memes worldwide as face-to-face contacts have decreased because of lockdowns and quarantines.

top news
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Covid-19: How it will change companies
Covid-19: How it will change companies
Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree
Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1,000 mark; thousands on streets
Coronavirus cases in India cross 1,000 mark; thousands on streets
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’
‘Dirty politics’: Exodus of migrants from Delhi sets up AAP vs BJP on Twitter
‘Dirty politics’: Exodus of migrants from Delhi sets up AAP vs BJP on Twitter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech