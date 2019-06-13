Stranger Things RPG mobile game for Android, iOS in the works

Good news for all Stranger Things fans as the hit Netflix show will have its mobile game soon. Next Games is developing a mobile-based game for Stranger Things which will be available for Android and iOS platforms in 2020.

The Finnish game developer and publisher will work with Netflix to develop this game. In this mobile game, Stranger Things is imagined in “the style of an 80’s Saturday morning cartoon”. One can get an idea from the promo picture of Stranger Things where all six actors are seen in their cartoon-themed characters.

Stranger Things will be a location-based puzzle RPG game with Google Maps integration. Players will be able to explore ‘The Upside Down’ world in Stranger Things and fight against the evils lurking around. Stranger Things mobile game will also allow players to work with their friends.

“Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things’ rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device,” Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO, Next Games said in a press release.

This isn’t the first Stranger Things game. There’s one called ‘Stranger Things: The Game’ which is available for Android. Developed by BonusXP, ‘Stranger Things: The Game’ lets players explore Hawkins and solve puzzles using the characters’ unique abilities. BonusXP is also bringing this game to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles and PCs at $19.99 on July 4, the same day Stranger Things 3 releases on Netflix.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 11:44 IST