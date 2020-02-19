Struggling to manage your Gmail inbox? Here’s what you need to do

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 10:38 IST

Most of us are guilty of having a mismanaged inbox. With an endless stream of message hitting our inbox all day long, it’s extremely difficult, if not impossible, to keep a track of what is important, what’s not and what needs to be deleted.

Thankfully, G Suite has a set of tools and features that are aimed at helping Gmail users stay focused and organized. Take a peek:

Schedule sending messages

Did you know Gmail has a feature that allows users to schedule sending messages? Simply said, users can write a message at any time and send it at a time that is more relevant or useful to the receiver. “With Schedule send, you can plan exactly when your email will be sent in Gmail. This means your emails can reach teammates at a time that’s convenient for them,” Google wrote in a blog post..

Here’s how you can schedule sending a message:

-- When you have written your email, click the arrow to the right of the Send button in Gmail.

-- Now select “Schedule send.”

-- Next, choose a date and time that works for you.

-- Once you’ve scheduled at least one email, you’ll see a new box called Scheduled where you can see emails set to be sent. Here you can reschedule your emails and even cancel sending the message altogether.

Turn your emails into Tasks

A lot of emails that you send require you to take a follow up action. A lot of times, these emails contain a list of things that you need to do. Google Tasks is a tool that allows you to create a to-do list within your desktop Gmail or the Google Tasks app.

Here’s what you need to do:

-- Click and drag your email into the Tasks list located in the Gmail companion bar.

-- Now type the text that describes your task, and a link to the email is attached to the bottom.

-- Alternatively, you can also press SHIFT + K when you are in an email to automatically add it to your Tasks list.

Send and archive emails

One of the easiest ways to manage your Gmail account is by archiving emails when they are no longer needed. Gmail comes with a feature that allows users to reply to an email and archive it all in one go.

Here’s what you need to do:

-- Go to your Gmail Settings.

-- Click on the General tab and then click on the “Show ‘Send & Archive’” button.

-- Now scroll to the bottom of the page and click Save Changes.

-- Now, when you write an email, you will see the “Send & Archive” button at the bottom of the page. Click on it to manage your emails.

Create a Google Calendar event

Many-a-times emails contain requests for meetings. However, it is difficult to keep track of meetings and meetups using plain and simple emails. Thankfully, there is an easy way to manage this issue using Google Calendar.

Here’s how to create Calendar events from emails:

-- When you’re in an email, navigate to the three dots and click Create Event.

-- This will open a new Calendar tab.

-- The subject of the email becomes the event title, anyone in the “To” or “Cc” line is added as a guest to the event, and the most recent reply to the thread is embedded in the description.

-- Click “Save,” and you’re done!