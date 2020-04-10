Stuck at home due to lockdown? Airbnb has a way for you to go on virtual tours

Apr 10, 2020

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced people to stay inside their homes owing to the lockdown enforced in various parts of the world. This lockdown has also proved to be a major blow to people in the tourism industry. Now Airbnb has announced that it would offer Experiences digitally such that people can practice in various activities while practising social distancing. It would also help businesses to stay afloat.

The company in a blog post said that the Online Experiences will offer “a new way for people to connect, travel virtually and earn income during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Human connection is at the core of what we do...With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online,” Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences said in a statement.

As a part of the Online Experience, companies and individuals will host events, tours and activities in over 50 countries across the globe. The list includes meditation with a Japanese Buddhist Monk in Osaka, Japan; coffee lessons with the National Judge in Mexico City, Mexico; family baking experience in San Francisco, California; making perfect Chinese steamed buns in Singapore; and making Swedish pastries with a professional baker in Stockholm, Sweden among other things.

According to a report by The Verge, these experiences will cost up to $65 per activity per person. The hosts will pay a cut of the commission to the company as they did in case of Experience that was first introduced by the company back in 2016.

In addition to this, Airbnb has also partnered with local organisations around the world “to curate Experiences for their communities to be able to learn a new skill while protecting their health.” The list includes SAGE, National Council on Aging (NCOA), Associazione Nazionale Alpini – Sezione di Milan, and Amigos de los Mayores among others.