Stuck at home, India has been searching for Covid-19 cures, Zoom, Netflix: Yahoo Search in Lockdown reveals

tech

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:03 IST

Yahoo India today announced ‘Search in the Lockdown’ revealing what Indians searched the most during the lockdown period. The list of trends is said to be based on the daily search habits of users in the past one month and what they read about or shared on Yahoo platforms.

As per the list, novel coronavirus related searches rose to a massive 427% during the lockdown. Top five Covid-19 keywords were Covid-19 updates, Symptoms of Covid-19, Covid-19 treatment, Covid-19 death toll and Live Covid-19 tracker. The list also reveals the top searches that are related to the pandemic. These include Lockdown in India, Vaccine for coronavirus, Social distancing and Hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus.

Since most of us are working from home, netizens searched for team collaboration software as well. The top five included Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams and GoToMeeting. As for top OTT searches, Amazon Prime led the race with Netflix, Hotstar, Voot and Zee 5 trailing behind. Also mentioned is that the search for OTT services rose by 59%.

To clear their doubts around Covid-19, several million also asked questions during the lockdown. As per Yahoo, most people searched for What is Covid-19? Other top questions were:

-How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

-How to make a mask at home?

-Is there any vaccine for Coronavirus?

-Is there a cure for Coronavirus?

However, before the lockdown happened, people searched for terms like Delhi election results, Delhi riots / Delhi violence and JNU violence. The top searched keywords (for people) included (US President) Donald Trump, (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal and (politician) Jyotiraditya Scindia.