Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar and others welcome Sundar Pichai’s elevation as Alphabet CEO

tech

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:45 IST

Sundar Pichai who is the CEO of Google is now the CEO of its parent company Alphabet as well. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced the new development of Pichai taking over as Alphabet’s CEO.

Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google in 2015, the same year Alphabet was formed to be the parent company of Google. Prior to his appointment as Google’s CEO, Pichai worked closely with some of the most important products like the Search toolbar, Chrome browser and even Android which he took over in 2013. Pichai is also known to have had major contributions in Google’s acquisition of Nest in 2014.

Following the announcement of Alphabet’s new CEO, here’s how the tech community reacted to Sundar Pichai’s major career elevation.

From his home turf, Manu Kumar Jain global VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India was all applause for the new Alphabet CEO. “From learning alphabets in Jawahar Vidyalaya to leading “#Alphabet”, one of the most valued tech companies,” Manu tweeted as he congratulated Sundar Pichai.

More familiar names like Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar congratulated saying that “every founder dreams of a team mate like you”.

Congratulations Sundar ! Very well deserved.

Every founder dreams of a team mate like you.

Best wishes 👏🏼👏🏼 — Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) December 4, 2019

Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl also congratulated Pichai saying that “the world will change for the better, one Alphabet at a time”.

Incredible news! The world will change for the better, one Alphabet at a time :) Congratulations @sundarpichai! — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) December 4, 2019

Anand Mahindra had some interesting words to say on Pichai’s promotion as the Alphabet’s CEO. “India’s most robust export product is probably the ‘Global CEO.’ It’s now a universal perception that Indian executives are leadership material. If only there was some way of monetising these ‘exports,’ India would have a perpetual balance of payments surplus!”

India’s most robust export product is probably the ‘Global CEO.’ It’s now a universal perception that Indian executives are leadership material. If only there was some way of monetising these ‘exports,’ India would have a perpetual balance of payments surplus! 😊 https://t.co/y1n4EZeCaW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2019

Rajan Anandan, MD of Sequoia Capital who is an ex-Googler himself also congratulated Pichai on Twitter. More congratulations come from Salesforce’s Bret Taylor who in his tweet said that Pichai is one of the best leaders he has ever worked with.

So excited for my friend and colleague @sundarpichai, one of the best leaders I have ever worked with. Alphabet and @Google are in good hands. — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) December 3, 2019

And of course, this is how Sundar Pichai announced the exciting news on Twitter.