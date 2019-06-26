Super FlashCharge 120W: Vivo’s new tech can fully charge 4,000mAh battery in 13 minutes

Vivo’s new charging technology can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 13 minutes.

At the ongoing MWC Shanghai, Vivo introduced a new fast charging technology called Super FlashCharge. With 120W capacity, Vivo claims the new tech allows charging of a 4,000mAh battery from 0% to 15% in mere 5 minutes.

“The Super FlashCharge 120W features a new charge pump technology with a deeply customizable Type-C data cable and travel charger, realizing 120W ultra-high power charging (20V/6A),” said Vivo in a release.

“Like any other vivo innovations, the vivo Super FlashCharge 120W has also gone through many stringent tests to ensure its durability and reliability is met. vivo also adopted an IC layout design that optimizes the temperature for vivo Super FlashCharge 120W,” it added.

Vivo’s new technology beats some of the fast charging technologies available for phones right now. For instance, OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30 offers charging capacity at (5V/6A). OnePlus, however, claims its Warp Charge 30 can get “OnePlus 7 Pro ready to go in just 20 minutes.”

Xiaomi recently demonstrated a ‘Super Charge Turbo’ 100W technology that can fully charge a 4,000mAh powered phone from 0% to 100% in 17 minutes.

Apart from a new charging technology, Vivo also introduced its first Augmented Reality glasses. The AR glasses support dual-screen display along with a 6DoF technology. Compatible with 5G phones, Vivo AR glasses supports AR games, 3D high-definition video, facial recognition and object recognition.

“Once the vivo AR Glass projects the content, the 5G smartphone will then act as the control that allows user to switch and select applications. For instance, when playing a game, the smartphone becomes the main console,” the company said in a release.

“Whereas on a mobile office setting, the smartphone will turn into a keyboard. The five types of applications that are currently supported by vivo AR Glass are: mobile game, mobile office, 5G theatre, facial recognition and object recognition,” it added.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 14:21 IST