Surface Duo: First official camera sample is here, but gives away nothing

Microsoft’s dual-screen device with voice calling functionality is set to launch later this year.

Apr 08, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft first unveiled the Surface Duo last year.
Microsoft’s Windows and hardware chief Panos Panay has shared the first official camera sample from Surface Duo. The sample is an indoor shot taken in what appears to be portrait orientation.

There has been a lot of buzz around Surface Duo’s camera capabilities. Microsoft hasn’t yet announced the camera specifications of Surface Duo.

As far as the camera sample goes, it doesn’t give away anything. The image appears to be a causal point and shoot. The compression on Instagram may have also reduced the quality of the image. Interestingly enough, Microsoft had promised a “world-class” camera on the Surface Duo.

 

Microsoft had showcased Surface Duo in October last year. The dual-screened handheld device has voice calling functionality and can even send and receive texts. Microsoft, however, doesn’t really call Surface Duo a phone. Microsoft Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

“Surface Duo is the first Surface to fit in your pocket. Surface Duo brings together the best of Microsoft productivity experiences, Android apps and Surface hardware design into a single device you can take anywhere,” the company had said earlier.

Surface Duo marks Microsoft’s a comeback, sort of, in the mobile phone segment. The company had acquired Nokia Oyj’s handset business in 2013 for $9.5 billion. Microsoft’s smartphone division failed to take off, eventually the company exiting the segment altogether.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo will also be the reference hardware for Windows 10X which is aimed at the dual-screen devices.

