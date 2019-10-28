e-paper
Surface Duo: Microsoft promises ‘world class’ camera on dual-screen device

Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen device with calling functionality will launch in 2020.

tech Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Surface Duo will have ‘world-class’ camera : Microsoft
Surface Duo will have ‘world-class’ camera : Microsoft (Microsoft)
         

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay has confirmed that the upcoming Surface Duo was set to feature a ‘world-class’ camera. The company said that it would release the Surface Duo in 2020

Panos in multiple interviews confirmed that the Surface Duo will excel in terms of camera performance, news portal Windowslatest reported.

Right now, there has been no mention of any camera specifications for the Surface Duo and the company is yet to show them off in any official presentation.

Microsoft revealed the Surface Duo at its October 2019 event, showing off a dual-screen Android smartphone. The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

ALSO READ: Microsoft embraces Google’s Android as Windows takes a back seat

“Surface Duo is the first Surface to fit in your pocket. Surface Duo brings together the best of Microsoft productivity experiences, Android apps and Surface hardware design into a single device you can take anywhere,” the company said earlier.

Microsoft tried hard to make its Windows-based phones successful, but failed as it could not compete against Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 18:08 IST

