Surface Laptop 2 to Surface Pro 6: What to expect from Microsoft’s Surface event

Even though Microsoft doesn’t want to be known as a hardware company, it does have a decent portfolio of laptops and tablets. Its recent Surface Book 2 and Surface laptop are known for their capable performance and premium design. Now, Microsoft is prepping up for a big event later today in New York where it will unveil new devices. The focus, however, is going to be on the two devices - Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6.

Surface Laptop 2

Surface Laptop 2 will retain the form factor of the predecessor but will improve in terms of specifications. According to reports, Surface Laptop 2 will have 8GB of RAM for the base model. For performance it will rely on an Intel Core i5 processor. And there will be the useful SSD (128GB). In comparison, Surface Laptop had just 4GB of RAM. This makes the laptop almost twice as fast.

Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro series has been a benchmark for the high-end mobile PCs. The new series isn’t expected to go big on specifications as the new device is said to come with just 4GB of RAM (for the base model) and an Intel Core m3 SoC.

Windows 10 October 2018 update

Microsoft is most likely to unveil the new Windows 10 October 2018 update at its event later tonight. The update comes with a range of new features including Timeline, HDR Support, and more.

“With this update, we’ll be bringing new features and enhancements to the nearly 700 million devices running Windows 10 that help people make the most of their time,” Roanne Sones, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft wrote in a blog post last month.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 15:36 IST