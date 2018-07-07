Surface Phone, Project Andromeda: Microsoft fans sign petition to save device from cancellation

After report that Surface Phone was finally getting closer to commercial launch, fans were hoping Microsoft to give another shot at the phone business. Now, a fresh report says the Surface Phone may never be launched. Fans are running a petition on “Change.org” to persuade Microsoft to reverse the reported decision to cancel Surface Phone.

All the fans of Windows phone want Microsoft to release the Surface Phone or “Surface Andromeda Phone Project” that has been leaking out lately with the phone screen that can turn into a tablet, the petition read.

“The original writer of the Change.org petition, Zachary Hinski, speculates that consumers may not mind paying $799-$999 for the device. That cost would be in line with the price for some of today’s flagship phones, but it’s unclear if Microsoft would be able to get the price that low, given the innovative size that would have gone into the design,” Digital Trends reported on Saturday.

There have been reports that the tech giant was rethinking its Surface Phone strategy.

This is partially because of scheduling and quality, sources say, but more so because there’s still no compelling reason for Microsoft to come to market with its current iteration of a small, dual-screen mobile device, according to ZDNet.

“However, this doesn’t mean that the Surface Phone has been cancelled and it could still launch at some point in the future with a form factor that is more like a small foldable PC rather than a phone-sized device,” ZDNet added.

According to a report on TheVerge, Microsoft Surface Phone could have disrupted the smartphone segment with unique dual-screen foldable design and a new version of its Windows OS.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)