e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Swiggy raises $113mn from Prosus, Wellington and other investors

Swiggy raises $113mn from Prosus, Wellington and other investors

The latest round is led by existing investor Prosus NV and includes participation from Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company.

tech Updated: Feb 20, 2020 08:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Swiggy’s transaction numbers grew nearly 2.5 times this past year.
Swiggy’s transaction numbers grew nearly 2.5 times this past year.(Mint)
         

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said that it has raised $113 million as part of its Series I funding round.

The latest round is led by existing investor Prosus NV and includes participation from Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company.

“Over the last couple of years at Swiggy, we have made strong strides in our vision of delivering unparalleled convenience to urban consumers, and in building a fundamentally strong and enduring business while keeping the consumer at the core,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

Swiggy’s transaction numbers grew nearly 2.5 times this past year.

Its restaurant partner base has also grown 4 times to over 1.6 lakh partners with more than 10,000 new restaurants being added every month, informed the company.

The platform currently has over 250,000 delivery partners across 520 cities.

“Swiggy has built a solid leadership position in India and is utilising its strong logistics network and consumer loyalty to expand its offerings to services that continue to make consumers’ lives more convenient,” said Larry Illg, CEO, Prosus Ventures and Food (formerly Naspers Ventures and Food).

tags
top news
Little progress on trade, India, US to talk defence during Trump’s visit
Little progress on trade, India, US to talk defence during Trump’s visit
20 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu
20 killed in collision between state-run bus and truck in Tamil Nadu
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explains his decision for not keeping any portfolio
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explains his decision for not keeping any portfolio
Stalker stabs Telangana woman, slits throat 8 days before her wedding
Stalker stabs Telangana woman, slits throat 8 days before her wedding
Trump ‘offered pardon’ to Assange if he denied Russia leak, his lawyer tells court
Trump ‘offered pardon’ to Assange if he denied Russia leak, his lawyer tells court
Defining open-top luxury: Bentley teases new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible
Defining open-top luxury: Bentley teases new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech