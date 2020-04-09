Swiggy starts delivering groceries, essentials in more cities

tech

After Zomato, Swiggy has now started delivering groceries and essentials across various cities in India. Swiggy has partnered with retail grocery stores like Vishal Mega Mart, and is already active in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

This isn’t the first time Swiggy is delivering groceries. It launched Swiggy Stores last February for groceries but this service had been limited to Bengaluru and Gurugram. It also introduced Swiggy Go which is like Dunzo, and lets users order products from a store and get them delivered.

Swiggy now has a dedicated section for groceries on its app, and it is visible in places where the service is available. The company also plans to expand its delivery service by partnering with more FMCG brands, Gagdets360 reported. At present, Swiggy has tied up with Marico for its products under the Safolla brand.

Swiggy Go has also been rebranded to Swiggy Genie through which users can place orders from nearby stores, the report added. Swiggy Genie is however limited to cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. There’s no word on expansion of the services as yet.

Last week, Zomato also started its grocery delivery service in India. Called “Zomato Market”, Zomato users can order groceries and essentials within the app. The maximum order capacity is 12 kg per order, while the minimum amount is Rs 300. Zomato had first piloted this service in Kerala, Delhi and Punjab, but it has now expanded to over 80 cities.