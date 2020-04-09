e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Swiggy starts delivering groceries, essentials in more cities

Swiggy starts delivering groceries, essentials in more cities

Swiggy has started delivering groceries and essentials in more cities. The company earlier offered this service in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Swiggy’s app has been updated with a section for groceries and essentials.
Swiggy’s app has been updated with a section for groceries and essentials.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
         

After Zomato, Swiggy has now started delivering groceries and essentials across various cities in India. Swiggy has partnered with retail grocery stores like Vishal Mega Mart, and is already active in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

This isn’t the first time Swiggy is delivering groceries. It launched Swiggy Stores last February for groceries but this service had been limited to Bengaluru and Gurugram. It also introduced Swiggy Go which is like Dunzo, and lets users order products from a store and get them delivered.

Swiggy now has a dedicated section for groceries on its app, and it is visible in places where the service is available. The company also plans to expand its delivery service by partnering with more FMCG brands, Gagdets360 reported. At present, Swiggy has tied up with Marico for its products under the Safolla brand.

Swiggy Go has also been rebranded to Swiggy Genie through which users can place orders from nearby stores, the report added. Swiggy Genie is however limited to cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. There’s no word on expansion of the services as yet.

Last week, Zomato also started its grocery delivery service in India. Called “Zomato Market”, Zomato users can order groceries and essentials within the app. The maximum order capacity is 12 kg per order, while the minimum amount is Rs 300. Zomato had first piloted this service in Kerala, Delhi and Punjab, but it has now expanded to over 80 cities.

top news
Covid-19: India steps up medical diplomacy, flies plane loads of medicines to friends
Covid-19: India steps up medical diplomacy, flies plane loads of medicines to friends
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Private labs begin free Covid-19 tests after SC order, but explore options
Private labs begin free Covid-19 tests after SC order, but explore options
Covid-19: Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30% salary cut for MLAs for a year
Covid-19: Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30% salary cut for MLAs for a year
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
This helicopter service is offering Uber-like SUVs during coronavirus lockdown
This helicopter service is offering Uber-like SUVs during coronavirus lockdown
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech