Swipe Elite Dual: This is the cheapest dual-camera smartphone in India

Competition in the entry-level smartphone market heats up as Swipe on Thursday launched the cheapest dual-camera smartphone in India. Called Swipe Elite Du, the smartphone is priced at Rs 3,999. The smartphone is available for purchase online via ShopClues. It comes in three colour options of black, gold, and silver.

Swipe’s latest smartphone is also a part of Reliance Jio’s football offer of Rs 2,200 cashback. Under this offer, Swipe Elite Dual can be bought at an effective price of Rs 1,799.

Announced in February, Jio’s offer has a cashback of Rs 2,200 for customers who activate this network for the first time on their 4G smartphones. Users will need to make a recharge of either Rs 198 or Rs 299 after which they will receive 44 vouchers of Rs 50 on their MyJio account. These vouchers can be redeemed against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Swipe Elite dual specifications

Swipe Elite Dual features a 5-inch LCD display with ‘Shatterproof Glass’ protection. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor. Swipe Elite Dual comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Swipe Elite Dual sports a dual-camera setup which is a combination of 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The dual cameras work together to achieve depth of field effect. Up front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash for selfies.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB.