Swipe to Reply to Dark Mode: Top new features coming soon on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is currently working on a range of few features which could make its way to Android and iOS soon.

Some of these features are currently on the beta stage but most likely to make it to the final version. If you’re a beta tester for WhatsApp on Android, you’ll have first access to some unreleased features. If you’re not a beta user you can become one by enrolling yourself into the programme following this link.

You can always opt out of the beta programme by uninstalling the testing version, and downloading the public version of WhatsApp from Google Play Store. There isn’t any beta app for WhatsApp on iOS.

If you’re an avid WhatsApp user, these are some upcoming features you can look forward to.

Swipe to Reply

As the name suggests, this feature will allow you to swipe right the text to send a reply. At present, WhatsApp lets you reply as a shortcut through a long press on the message. Swipe to reply is available for WhatsApp users on iOS.

Dark Mode

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dark mode for the messaging app. Dark mode is available on popular platforms like Twitter and YouTube, with Messenger rolling out the feature soon. There isn’t any visual proof for dark mode on WhatsApp but here’s a concept design. WhatsApp’s dark mode is also expected to look similar to the app’s UI on Windows Phone.

Preview media from notifications

WhatsApp beta users can preview media from their notifications. Images and videos shared on WhatsApp can be previewed from the notification without opening the chat. WhatsApp also allows its beta users to mark their messages read from the notification bar. A recent WhatsApp update on iOS was said to come with this feature, but it isn’t available as yet.

Expandable Group info

Group chats have been one major focus for WhatsApp this year. WhatsApp has rolled out new features like group description, more admin control for groups. Currently available on the beta app, WhatsApp shows a “more” button for groups with many members. WhatsApp will show a list of ten members after which you can tap on the more button to view the entire list.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 15:56 IST