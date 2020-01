Symptoms of coronavirus: India has a 24X7 helpline for your aid

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:14 IST

The Indian government has set up a 24X7 helpline that will answer all your queries about the novel coronavirus (nCov). If you don’t know what the symptoms are or if you want to know about the nearest hospital to go to for a check, here’s who you call – 011-23978046.

The 24X7 call centre is “active for responding to queries on #ncov2020,” the Union Health Ministry added in the tweet where they shared the call centre number.

The call centre will direct suspected cases to experts in their area and will also be monitoring details of passengers provided by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Health Ministry has also issued an appeal to those who have travelled to China since January 1 2020, asking them to “come forward for self-reporting to the call centre, the nearest health facility” if they experience any symptoms.

So, most importantly, what are the symptoms?

Symptoms of the Coronavirus include –

-Coughing

-Fever

-Pneumonia

-Shortness of breath

-Vomiting

-Diarrhoea

-In advanced cases, the patient can have very serious complications, which can lead to death, such as: Sever pneumonia, Renal (Kidney) failure.

According to WHO (World Health Organisation), Coronavirus infection is very similar to a common cold and typically affects the upper respiratory tract. Sore throat, mild headache and fever, cough and cold are all symptoms of the virus especially if the fever lasts over two days.

What is the novel coronavirus (nCoV)?

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus has emerged from a seafood and animal market in China’s Wuhan and reports have it that it has spread to as far as the US.

Centre steps up screening

The Indian government has stepped up vigil at seven designated airports in the country – New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi. Till Monday, a total 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened, PTI reported.

Currently, 106 cases of death resulting from the nCov has been reported in China with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions. Companies like Apple have asked Wuhan employees to work from home while Facebook has asked its employees to refrain from travelling to China.