Symptoms of coronavirus: India has a 24X7 helpline for your aid

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:14 IST

The Indian government has set up a 24X7 helpline that will answer all your queries about the novel coronavirus (nCov). If you don’t know what the symptoms are or if you want to know about the nearest hospital to go to for a check, here’s who you call – 011-23978046.

The 24X7 call centre is “active for responding to queries on #ncov2020,” the Union Health Ministry added in the tweet where they shared the call centre number.

The call centre will direct suspected cases to experts in their area and will also be monitoring details of passengers provided by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Health Ministry has also issued an appeal to those who have travelled to China since January 1 2020, asking them to “come forward for self-reporting to the call centre, the nearest health facility” if they experience any symptoms.

So, most importantly, what are the symptoms?