e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / T-Mobile, Verizon and other U.S. providers offer free Wi-Fi for 60 days

T-Mobile, Verizon and other U.S. providers offer free Wi-Fi for 60 days

Most notable is Comcast’s free public Wi-Fi for all for 60 days, effective Saturday. Major metropolitan areas are thick with Comcast’s Xfinity-branded hotspots.

tech Updated: Mar 15, 2020 20:49 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
US providers giving free Wi-Fi for a month.
US providers giving free Wi-Fi for a month.(Pixabay)
         

U.S. internet and wireless providers have announced temporary measures to make getting online less expensive and onerous as enforced social distancing due to the new coronavirus forces more human interaction online.

Most notable is Comcast’s free public Wi-Fi for all for 60 days, effective Saturday. Major metropolitan areas are thick with Comcast’s Xfinity-branded hotspots.

“I don’t get to say this often: Bravo Comcast!” tweeted Alex Stamos, a Stanford University internet security expert.

Also read: Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it

Home-based Xfinity hotspots are not included, said Comcast spokesman Joel Shadle, but Wi-Fi access points in public locations and at small businesses are.

AT&T and Charter Communications also announced free public Wi-Fi for 60 days, with Charter offering free broadband for households with students through college age who don’t already have a subscription.

Verizon was among the many providers to also announce a moratorium on late fees and disconnections.

Also read: High-fives, hugs, kisses discouraged as US companies battle coronavirus scare

T-Mobile announced that it would provide unlimited smartphone data to all current subscribers and increase the data allowance to schools and students using their digital learning programs.

Cox said it would increase speeds on low-cost broadband plans and Sprint said it would give subscribers unlimited data for 60 days, among other changes. Comcast and AT&T also temporarily lifted data caps.

The announcements followed a plea Thursday to internet providers by Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and 17 other colleagues in the Senate.

tags
top news
Pay for your quarantine: Beijing to incoming travellers as China sees more imported cases
Pay for your quarantine: Beijing to incoming travellers as China sees more imported cases
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Covid 19 Update: Vaishno Devi shrine imposes 28-day bar on foreigners and Indian travelers from abroad
Covid 19 Update: Vaishno Devi shrine imposes 28-day bar on foreigners and Indian travelers from abroad
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Coronavirus: India cases cross 100; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP
Coronavirus: India cases cross 100; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech