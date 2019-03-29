T-Series beats PewDiePie, maintains the longest lead so far

The ongoing battle between PewDiePie and T-Series got pretty intense last week with the constant shift in ranking. T-Series managed to beat PewDiePie couple of times and even by a big subscriber gap. T-Series has come back on top position again and maintaining it for the longest time ever.

PewDiePie and T-Series have both reached the 91 million mark with the former leading by around 66,000 subscribers. Continuing from last week T-Series has been crossing PewDiePie but the YouTuber’s fans manage to strike back quickly. However, T-Series passed PewDiePie sometime around March 25 and has been taking the lead ever since.

The subscriber gap between the two YouTube channels change almost every second and it looks like T-Series has a good lead for now. PewDiePie has been getting immense help from his crazy army of fans and also from fellow YouTubers. Popular DJ Alan Walker also joined the “subscribe to PewDiePie” campaign on Twitter.

It remains to be seen how long T-Series can maintain the lead. The recent events even led to PewDiePie becoming a fan of K-Pop group BTS. PewDiePie changed his Twitter bio to the “#1 BTS Stan Account”, and even unfollowed everyone except for BTS.

this is not the end pic.twitter.com/jiutxgAeMg — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 21, 2019

As for T-Series, the CEO Bhushan Kumar also started his campaign by urging Indians to subscribe to the company’s YouTube channel. Support for T-Series was also extended by Bollywood actors on Twitter.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:14 IST