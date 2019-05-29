T-Series beats PewDiePie to become first YouTube channel with 100 million subscribers

The online battle between PewDiePie and T-Series has now reached a major milestone. T-Series is officially the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers. The Indian music label’s competitor, PewDiePie is behind with his subscriber base touching 96 million.

T-Series’ achievement was earlier predicted by social media analytics page, Social Blade. T-Series was expected to reach the 100 million mark on May 21. T-Series has created history on YouTube, although a few days late. As for PewDiePie, the Swedish YouTuber was predicted to get 100 million subscribers latest by June 2.

The achievement for T-Series seems unsurprising too since the YouTube channel started beating PewDiePie numerous times. Starting in February, T-Series crossed PewDiePie but only for a few minutes. It soon managed to maintain the lead for longer later in March.

PewDiePie and T-Series have been battling it out since October 2018 for the YouTube crown. PewDiePie who maintained his lead for five years was threatened with the increasingly fast subscriber growth of T-Series. What began as a fun campaign for PewDiePie to get subscribers turned out to instead boost T-Series’ channel.

This online battle has also helped increase subscriber growth of both YouTube channels. T-Series and PewDiePie were hovering around 67 million subscribers. There were some ugly sides of this online battle as well leading to a court order for PewDiePie in India. Complaints against the Swedish YouTuber’s diss videos led to the Delhi High Court blocking them in India.

First Published: May 29, 2019 16:04 IST