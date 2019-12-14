Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box to launch on Dec 16: Report

tech

Tata Sky could join the digital set-top box trend with its own product which is reportedly scheduled to launch on December 16. Tata Sky Binge+ will be the name of the DTH operator’s Android-based digital set-top box if reports are to be believed.

DreamDTH website has revealed all the details of Tata Sky Binge+ along with the device’s design. The set-top box live image also confirms the set-top box will run on Android and support 4K content. The report claims that Tata Sky Binge+ will launch with Android 9 out-of-the-box and it will be powered by a 1.8GHz Broadcom BCM72604 B processor. Tata Sky’s set-top box is reportedly manufactured by Technicolor and it is codenamed ‘Prthvi’.

Coming to its features, the Tata Sky Binge+ offers local TV channels along with OTT content through Ethernet or Wi-Fi connectivity. It also comes with support for popular OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Tata Sky is also said to offer one month free access to content from its Tata Sky Binge service. This means that users can watch content from Zee5, Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama and SunNxt. Tata Sky Binge service was launched earlier this summer with Amazon Fire TV stick.

There’s no word on the possible pricing details for Tata Sky Binge+ as yet. According to the report, the digital set-top box will launch as early as December 16. We would have a clearer confirmation by then on how subscriptions will work for existing Tata Sky customers and new ones as well.