Tata Sky Binge review: Get live channels and top apps with one hardware

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:07 IST

Product: Tata Sky Binge

Price: Subscription at Rs 249 per month

Rating: 3/5

Nothing beats the experience of watching a good content on larger screen. This is probably why the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming applications offer casting or mirroring facility on their mobile apps. One of the easiest ways to get access to all the popular over-the-top (OTT) apps is Amazon’s Fire TV stick. It’s affordable and easy to setup. The missing link, however, has been an easier access to live TV channels.

This is where Tata Sky Binge comes in. The DTH service provider aims to bring a universal platform which allows users to switch between live TV channels and favourite OTT app. The service is available through special edition of Fire TV dongle, known as Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The facility is available to all Tata Sky users for Rs 249 per month. As an introductory offer, Tata Sky is offering 30 days of free trial and three months of free access to Amazon Prime.

Tata Sky Binge: What do you get?

Tata Sky Binge initially offers content from Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros Now and Hungama Play with single subscription fee. These apps are in addition to Tata Sky’s own video-on-demand library which offers more than 5,000 titles. Users can also access select TV shows from the last seven days. Since it’s an Amazon Fire TV stick, you can download other popular apps such as YouTube and Netflix on the device.

Tata Sky Binge: How’s the experience?

The special edition of Amazon Fire TV stick comes with Tata Sky branding. The voice remote also has the branding. After having setup the device, you’re welcomed to a custom interface. The UI is a bit cluttered compared to the Fire TV stick’s original UI. You get used to it after having used the device for some time. Switching channels and OTT platforms is quite easy. We’d like to have more built-in experience to apps like Netflix on the Binge.

Tata Sky Binge: Should you get it?

Tata Sky Binge makes a lot of sense to users who don’t want to lose access to live TV channels while using the streaming applications. Binge is affordable as well. The limited content can be a challenge but hopefully Tata Sky brings more platforms onboard.

