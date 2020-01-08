e-paper
Home / Tech / Tata Sky Binge+ smart set-top-box launched in India, priced at Rs 5,999

Tata Sky Binge+ smart set-top-box launched in India, priced at Rs 5,999

Tata Sky Binge+, Android-based set-top-box, is now available in India.

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tata Sky has launched a new smart set-top-box in India. Called TataSky Binge+, the new smart set-top-box is available for Rs 5,999. The company is bundling 30-day free trial of Binge subscription service. After the free trial, users will be charged Rs 249 per month.

Tata Sky Binge+ runs on Android TV and supports compatible apps from Google Play Store. It also supports voice search via Google Assistant. It comes with built-in Google Chromecast.

In terms of specifications, the set-top-box has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage, reports Gadgets360.

“Tata Sky Binge+ is a set top box that enables subscribers to watch both live TV and OTT content (when connected to internet) on one device, without switching between multiple HDMI ports,” said the company on its website.

With Tata Sky Binge+, users can access OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, SunNxt, Zee5, ErosNow and Hungama. There’s a Catchup section that shows content from the last seven days.

Tata Sky last year had partnered with Amazon to launch a special edition of Fire TV dongle, Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The device with access to Tata Sky DTH and other select OTT apps is available for Rs 249 per month. The company had also introduced a special introductory offer with three months of free access to Amazon Prime.

