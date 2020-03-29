e-paper
Home / Tech / Tata Sky Broadband teases free landline service with unlimited calling

Tata Sky Broadband teases free landline service with unlimited calling

Tata Sky Broadband has teased the launch of its free landline service along with unlimited calls.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tata Sky Broadband’s free landline service is expected to launch soon.
Tata Sky Broadband’s free landline service is expected to launch soon.(Tata Sky Broadband)
         

Tata Sky Broadband could soon launch landline services with unlimited calling. The company has so far teased its upcoming service but there’s no official launch date as yet. Its competitors like Jio Fiber and Airtel broadband already offer free landline services.

Tata Sky’s teaser which was first spotted by Telecom Talk, highlights that it will soon launch free landline with its broadband service. Other than the teaser there’s no confirmation on how Tata Sky plans to offer its free landline calling service. The company will most likely bundle it with its unlimited streaming plans. Jio Fiber offers free calling on all its broadband plans starting at Rs 699.

Tata Sky Broadband launched in 2015 and its service is active in 20 cities and towns. Speaking of its unlimited streaming plans, there are three starting at Rs 900. The base plan offers 25 Mbps speed and unlimited. Tata Sky’s Rs 1,000 broadband plan offers unlimited data at 50 Mbps speed. As for the Rs 1,100 unlimited plan, users get 100 Mbps data speed. Also these unlimited plans come with a one-month validity.

The company also has unlimited plans with 3 months, 6 months and 12 months validity. The data speed remains the same in the expensive plans but users get additional benefits like a free router and free installation.

At the same time, Tata Sky Broadband also offers fixed data plans starting at Rs 650 with 60GB data at 25 Mbps speed and with one month validity. Interested users can check the full list of Tata Sky Broadband plans here.

Covid-19 updates: India records 979 cases, 25 deaths, says Health Ministry
