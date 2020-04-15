Tata Sky’s unlimited broadband plans to have a FUP limit of 1.5TB from now

tech

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 07:08 IST

Tata Sky’s unlimited broadband plans start from Rs 900 and offer unlimited data for a month at a speed of 25 Mbps. There are no special offers coupled with it, however, most users consider this to be a very good deal for broadband services.

However, going forward, Tata Sky is going to put FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limits. FUP limits are kept high by most companies so most of their customers don’t reach that over their regular usage. Once a customer reaches that certain data transfer limit (defined in the particular plan), speed is reduced as stated in the plan while unlimited data download is guaranteed at reduced speed.

Tata Sky has updated its unlimited data plans on its site recently and will be enforcing a FUP limit of 1500GB (or 1.5TB) after which speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps for the rest of the month.

This restriction is going to be implemented on all of Tata Sky’s unlimited plans.

Tata Sky is not the only broadband service provider with an FUP limit now, Airtel Xstream Fibre has a FUP limit of 3.3TB on its unlimited plans.

This decision to put in an FUP limit has been done because consumers’ internet consumption has gone up drastically due to the lockdown and the load on internet facilities has been quite heavy. To deal with the load, these new limits have been put in place.

Also, Tata Sky is not changing the prices of its plans - those are to remain as it is.