TCL C8 smart 4K TVs launched in India, prices start at Rs 49,990

tech

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:13 IST

TCL on Wednesday announced a new series of smart TVs in India. The company says its new 4K smart TVs are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and come with improved audio and visual performance.

TCL is offering 55-inch (55C8) and 65-inch (65C8) models with 4K resolution. The two smart TVs come with Dolby Vision and WCG technologies for better visual experience. The TVs run on Google Android Pie and come with built-in Google Assistant.

TCL C8 4K smart TVs come with hands-free voice control which allow users to switch channels or turn power on or off using voice commands. The TVs can also be used to control other smart home devices.

The TVs have 4K UHD resolution with improved LED backlight. The smart TVs also feature MEMC technology for better experience. The TCL 55C8 and 65C8 come with built-in Onkyo speaker.

ALSO READ: Nokia smart TV with ‘Sound by JBL’ launched by Flipkart, priced at Rs 41,999

“You can have instant access to the world of Google entertainment, including console style Android games on, Movies, TV shows, cartoons and sports on Google Play Movies, millions of songs for any mood, with recommendations from Google to help you find what you want,” said the company in a release.

TCL 55C8 and 65C8 are priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively.

Apart from smart TVs, TCL has also launched AI-enabled air conditioners. Prices of these smart ACs range between Rs 26,990 and Rs 40,990.