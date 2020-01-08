e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Tech / TCL C8 smart 4K TVs launched in India, prices start at Rs 49,990

TCL C8 smart 4K TVs launched in India, prices start at Rs 49,990

TCL 55C8 and 65C8 smart TVs are priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively.

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
TCL launches new TVs and air conditioners in India
TCL launches new TVs and air conditioners in India(TCL)
         

TCL on Wednesday announced a new series of smart TVs in India. The company says its new 4K smart TVs are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and come with improved audio and visual performance.

TCL is offering 55-inch (55C8) and 65-inch (65C8) models with 4K resolution. The two smart TVs come with Dolby Vision and WCG technologies for better visual experience. The TVs run on Google Android Pie and come with built-in Google Assistant.

TCL C8 4K smart TVs come with hands-free voice control which allow users to switch channels or turn power on or off using voice commands. The TVs can also be used to control other smart home devices.

The TVs have 4K UHD resolution with improved LED backlight. The smart TVs also feature MEMC technology for better experience. The TCL 55C8 and 65C8 come with built-in Onkyo speaker.

ALSO READ: Nokia smart TV with ‘Sound by JBL’ launched by Flipkart, priced at Rs 41,999

“You can have instant access to the world of Google entertainment, including console style Android games on, Movies, TV shows, cartoons and sports on Google Play Movies, millions of songs for any mood, with recommendations from Google to help you find what you want,” said the company in a release.

TCL 55C8 and 65C8 are priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively.

Apart from smart TVs, TCL has also launched AI-enabled air conditioners. Prices of these smart ACs range between Rs 26,990 and Rs 40,990.

tags
top news
‘Make all out efforts to restore order at JNU’, HRD Ministry tells V-C
‘Make all out efforts to restore order at JNU’, HRD Ministry tells V-C
After missile strikes, China urges US and Iran to exercise restraint
After missile strikes, China urges US and Iran to exercise restraint
Flights to US, Europe longer by upto 40 mins as flights over Iran rerouted
Flights to US, Europe longer by upto 40 mins as flights over Iran rerouted
Benjamin Netanyahu warns of ‘resounding blow’ if Iran attacks Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu warns of ‘resounding blow’ if Iran attacks Israel
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Old is gold, and electric: Bajaj to launch battery-powered Chetak on January 14
Samsung copies Apple again and this time it’s an icon
Samsung copies Apple again and this time it’s an icon
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech