TCL launches series 10 smartphones: Here are the details

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:35 IST

TCL is a company best known for its wall-friendly televisions. Now, the company is making a foray into the smartphone market by launching its series 10 smartphones consisting of the TCL 10 5G, the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L.

“As one of the world’s leading consumer electronics brands, expanding the TCL brand into the mobile space ensures that we are one of the only global manufacturers that offers a fully integrated ecosystem of smart products in virtually every aspect of your life,” Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings said in a statement.

TCL 10 5G

Let’s start with the TCL 10 5G, which is the company’s first 5G smartphone. It comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 765 5G that is coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It comes with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the TCL 10 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with 4-in-1 big pixel technology. On the battery front, the TCL 10 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology and OTG Reverse Charging.

The company says that the TCL 10 5G will be available in select regions later this year for €399 (Rs 32,900 approximately).

TCL 10 Pro

This smartphone comes with a 6.47-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 675 that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the TCL 10 5G, the TCL 10 Pro too comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel lens, 2-megapixel lens for low-light photography and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 24-megapixel camera.

The TCL 10 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint and a 4,500mAh battery.

The TCL 10 Pro will be available in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green color variants in Europe, North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter of 2020 for $449 USD (Rs 33,900 approximately).

TCL 10L

Last on the list is the TCL 10L. It comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered byQualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor that is coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage space. It has a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera system. On the front it has a16-megapixel camera.

The TCL 10L will be available in Arctic White and Mariana Blue color variants in Europe, North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom starting in Q2 2020 for $249 USD (Rs 18,806 approximately).