TCL P8M 4K AI 85-inch TV launched in India, priced at Rs 1,99,990

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:25 IST

TCL Electronics has launched a new 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV. Running on Android Pie, the new smart TV packs in services including Google Play Games, Google Play Movies and YouTube, and comes integrated with Netflix and other apps.

Priced at Rs 1,99,990 per unit in India, the TV comes with 4K UHD panel, supports dolby audio and comes with Android 9 Pie OS.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2T2R, ethernet network and more. Additionally, the company is giving an extended warranty period of three years on P8 Series products.

TCL is offering the 43-inch 43P8B, which is up for grabs for Rs 24,990. Users can bag the 50-inch 50P8E at Rs 29,990, and the 55-inch 55P8 for Rs 31,990. TCL is bringing its top-in-line 65-inch 65P8 priced at Rs 49,990, and 65-inch 65P8E for Rs 51,990.

The TVs have over 950,000 plus hours of premium digital entertainment content, in 25 languages and across five genres, available to its customers in India.

Furthermore, users can also access the expansive gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with industry leaders like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, JioCinema, Eros Now, Zee5, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and many more, the company said.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 14:25 IST