TeamViewer opens its first office in India, eyes strong growth

With the aim of doubling its growth in India, Germany-based remote connectivity solutions provider TeamViewer on Tuesday announced the opening of an office in Mumbai, its first in the country.

TeamViewer software allows users to remotely control other devices. So installation of its solutions allows one to remotely access and control the desktop of your computers and servers from anywhere.

“In India, we are seeing around 30 per cent growth in the usage of our solutions. We have recorded over 100 million installations of our offerings,” Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, told IANS, adding that globally there have been about 1.8 billion installation of TeamViewer software.

“Globally, the revenue for this year is set to surpass 200 million euros. We are seeing a healthy growth in India too and really aspiring to double our growth in the country in the next year,” Steil added.

Besides enabling collaboration with team members from remote locations, TeamViewer software are being used for training and upskilling purposes in most areas including in the health sector.

“Moreover, with our software you can work from home without a virtual private network (VPN),” Steil said.

TeamViewer said its Mumbai office will act as a sales, marketing, and support centre to provide its remote connectivity solutions for the local user base on the subcontinent.

“Opening an office in India is integral part of our Asia Pacific growth ambitions with a strong focus on going multi-local to be closer to our existing customers and even better understand the market, client, and partner needs,” Steil added.

The TeamViewer CEO said that the company has lately adopted a subscription model and its solutions can help businesses of all sizes.

“Start-ups in India can also scale their businesses with our software, the basic model of which starts at Rs 15,000,” Steil said.

“Our cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy solutions address the use-cases of modern organisations looking for the ability to connect anything, anywhere, anytime,” said Konstantin Ebert, Vice President Sales Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), APAC, and Global Channels at TeamViewer.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:56 IST