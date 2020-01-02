Tech honchos welcome the new decade with some big promises

tech

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:36 IST

Protecting the planet and an inclusive future for all were on top of the minds of tech leaders on Wednesday as the world welcomed 2020 and a new decade. Apple CEO Tim Cook said there is opportunity in every new beginning.

“In 2020, let’s use it to lead with our humanity, to protect and strengthen our planet, and to build a future we’d be proud to pass on. Happy New Year!” he tweeted on Wednesday.

In a recent interview with Nikkei Review, Cook said the biggest contribution of Apple is not the iPhone but the support to humanity in terms of devices like Apple Watch that save lives. Cook has been clear that he sees diversity as vital to the future of Apple.

In a tweet, Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins said: “HappyNewYear to all! Hope you are taking time to relax and reflect on 2019, and I wish you all a happy and healthy 2020!” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: “Looking forward to a new year and a new decade ahead - wishing everyone a very happy 2020.”

Signalling the end of an era, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in December decided to relinquish their current positions in the parent company Alphabet, making India-born Pichai the CEO of both Google and Alphabet.