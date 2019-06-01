Tech Wrap: Redmi K20 Pro launch, updated iPod touch, T-Series 100 million subscribers and more

The last week of May saw a good number of product launches in India and outside. It started with the debut of Xiaomi-backed Black Shark’s gaming phone in India. Xiaomi also launched its OnePlus 7 Pro competitor, Redmi K20 Pro in China.

Oppo brought its 10x zoom smartphone ‘Reno’ to India, while Apple made a surprising launch of iPod touch. In non-gagdet news, Indian music label T-Series achieved a major milestone of reaching 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

Here’s a breakdown of news that made headlines in tech this week.

Black Shark 2 India launch

Black Shark made a quiet debut in India with its second-generation gaming phone. Black Shark 2 starts at Rs 39,999 for the base model and goes up to Rs 49,999. Black Shark 2 comes with Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48-megapixel camera, 4,000mAh battery and 27W fast charging. Gaming features include pressure-sensitive display, RGB strips, and vapour cooling chamber.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series launch

Xiaomi’s ‘flagship killer 2.0’ launched in China as ‘Redmi K20’ and ‘Redmi K20 Pro’. The new phones compete with the OnePlus 7 series. In fact, the Redmi K20 Pro shares a close resemblance to OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of design and specifications. Redmi K20 Pro also has a price advantage over the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new smartphones are confirmed to launch in India soon.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom India launch

Oppo’s latest smartphone ‘Reno’ comes with 10x hybrid zoom capability. The smartphone also has an unusual and interesting pop-up camera mechanism called ‘shark fin’. Under the hood, Oppo Reno 10x zoom comes with Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and 4,065mAh battery.

T-Series 100 million subs

T-Series became the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers on YouTube. Getting by with more than little help from PewDiePie, T-Series has been increasing its subscriber base ever since its battle with the Swedish YouTuber started last year.

Apple iPod Touch launch

Apple made a surprising product launch earlier this week with the refreshed ‘iPod touch’. The new iPod Touch comes with upgrades over its predecessor like a faster chipset, more storage and features. But at a starting price of Rs 18,900, the usability of the iPod Touch seems questionable.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 18:09 IST