Tecno Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro with 48MP quad-rear cameras launched, prices start at Rs 9,999

tech

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:20 IST

Tecno Mobile on Wednesday announced the launch of two new smartphones – Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro. The two smartphones are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The company is also bundling a free wireless speakers worth Rs 3,499 with the Camon 15 Pro as part of the launch offer.

Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro are aimed at the photography enthusiasts. The Camon 15 Pro offers a four rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The non-Pro model also has a 48-megapixel camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both the smartphones ship with Super Night Lens powered by DSP AI chip which is said to help deliver better lowlight photos.

Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro specifications

First up is the Camon 15. It has a 6.55-inch full HD+ display. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. Camon 15 comes with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and low light lens. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 10-based HiOS. Tecno Camon 15 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Next is the Camon 15 Pro. It has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. The phone runs on MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera configuration is 48-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and low light lens. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel pop-up camera. It also runs on Android 10-based HiOS. Tecno Camon 15 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.