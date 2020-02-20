e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Tecno Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro with 48MP quad-rear cameras launched, prices start at Rs 9,999

Tecno Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro with 48MP quad-rear cameras launched, prices start at Rs 9,999

Tecno Mobile has launched two new camera-focused budget smartphones in India. Check full specifications and features of Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro.

tech Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tecno Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro launched
Tecno Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro launched(Tecno )
         

Tecno Mobile on Wednesday announced the launch of two new smartphones – Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro. The two smartphones are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The company is also bundling a free wireless speakers worth Rs 3,499 with the Camon 15 Pro as part of the launch offer.

Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro are aimed at the photography enthusiasts. The Camon 15 Pro offers a four rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The non-Pro model also has a 48-megapixel camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both the smartphones ship with Super Night Lens powered by DSP AI chip which is said to help deliver better lowlight photos.

Tecno Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro specifications

First up is the Camon 15. It has a 6.55-inch full HD+ display. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. Camon 15 comes with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and low light lens. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 10-based HiOS. Tecno Camon 15 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Next is the Camon 15 Pro. It has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. The phone runs on MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera configuration is 48-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and low light lens. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel pop-up camera. It also runs on Android 10-based HiOS. Tecno Camon 15 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

tags
top news
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US Prez visit
‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US Prez visit
BJP’s deepfake videos trigger new worry over AI use in political campaigns
BJP’s deepfake videos trigger new worry over AI use in political campaigns
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag
‘The court is in your ball’: Netizens troll Akmal, start a new hashtag
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech