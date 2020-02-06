Tecno Camon 15 with ‘48MP AI Quad’ cameras to launch in mid-February

tech

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:43 IST

Transsion Holdings’ smartphone brand TECNO Mobile is planning to launch two new smartphones later this month, according to our sources. One of the new phones will be called Tecno Camon 15 which will be available in Dark Jade and Shoal Gold colour options, sources added.

Camon is Tecno Mobile’s camera focused smartphone series. The upcoming smartphone will come with an “AI Quad” rear cameras. One of the sensors on the phone will be 48-megapixel, bringing the device on par with several mid-range phones that offer similar megapixel counts.

Tecno Camon 15 to come with improved low light cameras ( HT Photo )

According to a render shared by our sources, Tecno’s new phone is seen sporting a vertical camera panel on the top left corner. The module also houses flash and “Camon 48MP AI Quad Cam” text. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the top center followed by Tecno branding in the second half. The poster also says “Ultra Night Lens powered by DSP”, hinting at better lowlight photography capabilities. The render also shows gradient-like finish on the back panel.

Tecno is one of the top smartphone players in the offline segment. According to a recent Counterpoint report, Tecno was one of the top 10 smartphone brands globally in Calendar Year 2019. The company shipped 21.5 million units in the CY19 and had 1% of the market share. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Tecno shipped 6.5 million units and had 2% market share.