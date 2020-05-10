e-paper
Tecno launches doorstep delivery initiative with over 35,000 retailers

All customers who purchase Spark Go Plus will get Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 799 for free.

tech Updated: May 10, 2020 16:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Tecno will be opening its factory on May 11.
Tecno will be opening its factory on May 11.(Tecno)
         

Chinese smartphone Tecno on Sunday launched a doorstep delivery initiative in India. As a part of the initiative, its network of retail shops consisting of over 35,000 outlets across the country, will deliver smartphones to consumers’ doorsteps. The company says that its doorstep delivery initiative will help retailers revive their businesses while enabling consumers to purchase devices available in the company’s catalogue without leaving the safety of their homes.

To purchase a new Tecno smartphone, customers need to connect with a retailer near their location and place an order with them. Consumers can locate their nearest retailer by entering their PIN code at the company micro-site. Alternatively, they can click here to locate the store near them.

Once customers have placed their order, it will be delivered to them within 24 hours. Customers will not have to pay any additional charges for availing this service.

Here’s how doorstep delivery service works.
Here’s how doorstep delivery service works. ( Tecno )

“The Doorstep Delivery initiative is an innovative lead generation model that will allow us to create an environment of business continuity that will empower the retailers, the consumers and all those who are involved across the supply chain. Operations will be carried out in conformity with the prescribed advisory and guidelines set by the Government,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India said in a statement.

The company said that it will start delivering some of its most popular devices -- CAMON 15, CAMON 15Pro and the Spark Go Plus -- starting today. The company is also offering special offers on the purchase of these devices as a part of its doorstep delivery offer. All customers will get one-time screen replacement and an extended one-month warranty. On the other hand, customers who purchase Spark Go Plus will get Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 799 for free.

In addition to this, the company announced that it will restart its Noida factory in the week starting 11th May.

