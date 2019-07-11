Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999: Full specs, features

tech

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings’ smartphone brand Tecno Mobile has launched a new smartphone - Phantom 9 - for Rs 14,999 in India on Wednesday. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart from July 17.

‘India is a top priority market for us as a part of overall expansion plans for South Asia region. In H2, our key focus will be to expand the global portfolio in India. ‘Phantom’ has been our flagship product globally by virtue of its innovative features that validate our R&D prowess.

‘We will also be developing ‘India-first’ product portfolio on the basis of local consumer insights,’ Marco Ma, Chief Operating Officer, Transsion India, said.

Talking about partnering with Flipkart, Marco said: ‘We are expanding our presence in India and want to reach out to all our consumers across the length and breadth of the country. Our partnership with Flipkart will be instrumental in making Tecno range of smartphones available pan India.’

Tecno Phantom 9 Full specifications

In terms of specifications,Tecno Phantom 9 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and coupled with 6GB RAM.

On the storage front, Tecno Phantom 9 offers 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, and offers an Artificial Intelligence (AI) face unlock option too.

In terms of optics, Phantom 9 houses a triple rear camera that is made up of 16MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 32MP selfie camera which comes with AI beauty mode and Wide Selfie mode.

Tecno Phantom 9 runs on HIOS 5.0 which is based on Android 9 Pie. The device is backed by 3,500mAh battery.

