Tecno Phantom 9 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, specs, features compared

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:51 IST

Tecno Mobile is following up its Camon iClick2 with a better mid-range phone, Phantom 9. Priced at Rs 14,999, Tecno Phantom 9 is also one of the cheapest smartphones to offer in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will go on sale in India on July 17 via Flipkart.com.

Tecno Phantom 9 will compete with a slew of mid-range smartphones in India, especially Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. It will also compete with Vivo Z1 Pro. The two competing phones are available in the vicinity of Rs 15,000. Here’s a comparison between the three phones.

Display and design

Tecno Phantom 9 comes with a large 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and dot notch on the top. The screen also supports in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to phones such as OnePlus 7 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a similar large screen at 6.3-inch full HD+ panel. It also has a similar dot notch on the top of the screen. Vivo Z1 Pro offers relatively a larger screen at 6.53-inch. The full HD+ panel on Vivo Z1 Pro has 19:9 aspect ratio and comes with a punch-hole camera on the front instead of the traditional notch.

Camera

Tecno Phantom 9 is also one of the most affordable phones to offer a triple-rear camera setup. The module is comprised of 16-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It also supports ultra-wide angle. On the front it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the only phone in this segment to offer a 48-megapixel rear camera (Sony IMX586 sensor). The phone has a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

Vivo Z1 Pro, however, matches Phantom 9’s camera specs with a triple-rear camera setup featuring 16-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle (120-degree) lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The punch-hole camera on the front has 32-megapixel resolution.

Performance & Battery

Tecno Phantom 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB storage. On the software front, Tecno Phantom 9 supports Android Pie-based HiOS 5.0. It comes with a 3,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is more assuring in the performance department as it offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model of the phone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Both variants support expandable storage up to 256GB. Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Android Pie-based MIUI. It houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Vivo Z1 Pro also offers a reliable Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The base model of the phone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone comes with various optimisations for gaming enthusiasts. It also offers a larger 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS.

Bottomline

Tecno Phantom does match the specifications of the top mid-range phones in India. The in-display fingerprint sensor also makes it unique in the under Rs 15,000 category. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, however, is a tested performer. Vivo Z1 Pro is also a decent alternative.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 18:51 IST