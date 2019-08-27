e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

Tecno ‘SPARK’ series to launch in India soon

Tecno SPARK Go will be the first smartphone in the new series, and could be priced around Rs 6,000.

tech Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India last month.
Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India last month.(Tecno)
         

Aiming to heat up the Indian smartphone market, Hong Kong-based TRANSSION Holdings’ subsidiary Tecno Mobile on Tuesday released a video teasing the launch of its new series of smartphones.

According to industry sources, company’s third global product line would be called ‘SPARK’ and one of the phones in this new line-up -- ‘SPARK Go’ -- is expected to house a host of power-packed features to take on the likes of Redmi 7A and other brands in the sub-Rs 6,000 category a competition.

‘SPARK Go’ is likely to offer a 6.1-inch screen with 19.5:9 dot notch display, advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera settings, AI video chat flash as well as a user-friendly interface powered by Android 9 Pie.

On the other hand, Redmi 7A base variant features a 5.45-inch normal display.

With this entry-level smartphone series, the company would focus on upgraders, students and college goers by offering latest features at an affordable price.

Globally, ‘SPARK’ has earned accolades and is one of TECNO’s most successful product lines. The official India launch of the series is expected to on August 29.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 19:25 IST

