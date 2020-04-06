e-paper
Home / Tech / Telangana deploys app for real time monitoring of quarantined people

Telangana deploys app for real time monitoring of quarantined people

The app helped the department track and monitor the foreign returnees and those already hospitalised for severe acute respiratory infection (SARS) and very early control of Covid-19 pandemic spread in the state

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Hyderabad
The Telangana government has deployed a mobile app that would help its health department workers keep a tab on people under home quarantine as part of measures to check coronavirus spread and provide real time analytics, including their health condition.
The Telangana government has deployed a mobile app that would help its health department workers keep a tab on people under home quarantine as part of measures to check coronavirus spread and provide real time analytics, including their health condition.

The app, developed by city-based Vera Smart Healthcare, helped the department track and monitor the foreign returnees and those already hospitalised for severe acute respiratory infection (SARS) and very early control of Covid-19 pandemic spread in the state, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said.

A release from the company on Monday claimed the COVID19 Monitoring System App was the first of its kind in the country developed to identify, undertake live surveillance, track, monitor, and provide real-time analytics to the health department.

More than 5,000 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANM) workers were using the app to identify, register, track, monitor and report the health condition of people who are home quarantined for the virus symptoms or otherwise, it said.

The company said the app was developed in a record time and analytics provided by it also facilitate assurance to the stakeholders by providing the facts and figures readily.

With the help of the system, each health worker can handle 1,500 phone calls a day, take up chatbot interaction with the those quarantined at home and under treatment.

The callers will also persuade and remind the patient to self-administer the prescribed treatment to maintain social distancing, as well as give a reminder to stay home and stay safe, the release said.

According to founder and CEO of Vera Healthcare Dharma Teja Nukarapu,the technology of the application is based on IoT, Smart devices, GPS and Geotag via the super lite centralized app,which is installed in the phones of all associates from the ground level up to the Chief Ministers Office.

