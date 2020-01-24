Telegram introduces a new feature that WhatsApp doesn’t have: Poll 2.0

tech

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:42 IST

Telegram has announced a new feature to enhance the chat experience on the platform. This new feature called Polls 2.0 is something that even WhatsApp does not have and it allows users conduct various types of polls within chat groups and channels.

With Poll 2.0, Telegram users can explore three kinds of polls - Visible Votes, Multiple Answers and Quiz Mode. Polls 2.0 aims to “enrich the learning experience, giving its users more options to engage and express their opinions by way of selecting from various options”.

Visible Votes ( Telegram )

According to Telegram, “this new feature can enhance the experience of users to create opinions, generate polls and be used by learning and education channels to create objective based learning through multiple choice questions (MCQs) and subject-based quizzes”.

The feature has been launched globally and can be created in Telegram groups or channels. The updated attachment menu now has a ‘Poll’ option where you have to follow simple steps and choose one of the three poll type.

Multiple Answers ( Telegram )

Creating a poll is as easy as typing the question, add answer options, choose the settings that fit in as best purpose and just roll it out. Additionally, there is the Quiz Bot that will allow users to create multi-question quizzes with additional text and media capabilities.

Quiz Mode ( Telegram )

The Quiz Mode enables users to create ‘exam-style’ prompts with graphs and tables. Users can answer on the groups, channels, or personally. The Bot can also keep a tab that how many answers were right, how much time was taken by a user and upload it to a global leaderboard on Telegram.

Telegram has been competing with WhatsApp for a while now and has been winning it on privacy and discretion and lack of hacks. The messaging platform has consistently been adding new features to rise above competition.