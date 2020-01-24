e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Telegram introduces a new feature that WhatsApp doesn’t have: Poll 2.0

Telegram introduces a new feature that WhatsApp doesn’t have: Poll 2.0

With Poll 2.0, Telegram users can explore three kinds of polls - Visible Votes, Multiple Answers and Quiz Mode.

tech Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Indo Asian News Service
Telegram has announced a new feature to enhance the chat experience on the platform. This new feature called Polls 2.0 is something that even WhatsApp does not have and it allows users conduct various types of polls within chat groups and channels.
Telegram has announced a new feature to enhance the chat experience on the platform. This new feature called Polls 2.0 is something that even WhatsApp does not have and it allows users conduct various types of polls within chat groups and channels. (Bloomberg)
         

Telegram has announced a new feature to enhance the chat experience on the platform. This new feature called Polls 2.0 is something that even WhatsApp does not have and it allows users conduct various types of polls within chat groups and channels.

With Poll 2.0, Telegram users can explore three kinds of polls - Visible Votes, Multiple Answers and Quiz Mode. Polls 2.0 aims to “enrich the learning experience, giving its users more options to engage and express their opinions by way of selecting from various options”.

Visible Votes
Visible Votes ( Telegram )

According to Telegram, “this new feature can enhance the experience of users to create opinions, generate polls and be used by learning and education channels to create objective based learning through multiple choice questions (MCQs) and subject-based quizzes”.

Also Read: Telegram founder asks people to delete WhatsApp

The feature has been launched globally and can be created in Telegram groups or channels. The updated attachment menu now has a ‘Poll’ option where you have to follow simple steps and choose one of the three poll type.

Multiple Answers
Multiple Answers ( Telegram )

Creating a poll is as easy as typing the question, add answer options, choose the settings that fit in as best purpose and just roll it out. Additionally, there is the Quiz Bot that will allow users to create multi-question quizzes with additional text and media capabilities.

Quiz Mode
Quiz Mode ( Telegram )

The Quiz Mode enables users to create ‘exam-style’ prompts with graphs and tables. Users can answer on the groups, channels, or personally. The Bot can also keep a tab that how many answers were right, how much time was taken by a user and upload it to a global leaderboard on Telegram.

Also Read: Top 5 WhatsApp alternatives you can use

Telegram has been competing with WhatsApp for a while now and has been winning it on privacy and discretion and lack of hacks. The messaging platform has consistently been adding new features to rise above competition.

tags
top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Team India create T20I chasing records in Auckland
Team India create T20I chasing records in Auckland
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech